J.B. Hunt takes delivery of five new all-electric vehicles

Lowell, AR — J.B. Hunt Transport announced it has added five FUSO eCanter all-electric medium-duty box trucks to its private fleet, the first ever in company history. J.B. Hunt revealed two of five custom eCanter trucks today during an event at the company’s headquarters in Lowell.

“These trucks may be silent, but they speak loudly of our dedication to creating a more sustainable transportation system,” said John Roberts, president and CEO of J.B. Hunt. “Our efforts to reduce our carbon footprint and improve efficiency stretch across the supply chain, from intermodal load conversion to enhancing the aerodynamics and safety of our fleet. This latest addition brings that effort to the last mile and directly to the consumer’s doorstep.”

The FUSO eCanter truck has zero tailpipe emissions, eliminating the noise and carbon footprint of similar traditional trucks. In addition to being environmentally friendly, the eCanter is cost efficient and economical. Compared to a conventional diesel model, the operating costs for the eCanter can be as much as $2,000 lower for each 12,000 miles driven. On a full charge, the eCanter has a driving range of up to 80 miles and is ideal for inner-city final mile delivery. Details about the electric truck’s specifications are available at mitfuso.com/ecanter.

“As the first major truck manufacturer to release a series-produced all-electric truck, FUSO is excited to work with supply chain leader J.B. Hunt in this industry milestone,” said Justin Palmer, president and CEO, Mitsubishi Fuso Truck of America, Inc. “The eCanter demonstrates that the future of electric trucks is very possible and is no longer a prototype but a real truck delivering real goods daily.”

The eCanter trucks will be added to J.B. Hunt’s Final Mile Services division and used for home delivery in Santa Fe Springs, California, and the greater Houston area. J.B. Hunt is the second national carrier to introduce eCanter trucks in the United States.