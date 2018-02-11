Investments paying off for Titanium’s logistics division

Bolton, ON — Titanium Transportation Group Inc. announced its Logistics division achieved record monthly sales of over $5.5 million, unaudited, in January 2018, reflecting the impact of sales, operational, and technology initiatives implemented to deliver excellent service to meet increasing customer demand.

“Our Logistics division’s record sales were driven by strong customer demand for our services and an improving pricing environment,” said Ted Daniel, President and CEO of Titanium. “Looking ahead to 2018 and beyond, our custom-built technology and our excellent sales and dispatch team gives us a customer service advantage over our competitors that will drive continued future growth.”

“The significant progress in building our sales team and infrastructure since moving into our new head office has translated to excellent results,” said Doug Billau, VP of Logistics. “The ongoing development of our innovative technology solutions will allow us to continue meeting the increased demands of our customers at a time when trucking capacity is increasingly scarce.”