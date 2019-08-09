Investment to help shippers gain access to western railways

Unity, SK — Two rail lines in Saskatchewan will receive $12.4 million in funds to help enhance rail capacity, reduce bottlenecks and increase competition by offering shippers access to two railways.

The first project will upgrade the track of the Great Sandhills Railway shortline running from Burstall, Saskatchewan to the Canadian Pacific Railway mainline outside Swift Current. This upgrade will help customers using the line to more efficiently move their goods to port for export, and also accommodate future growth in their operations. The number of trips on the line by the shortline railway will increase to once a day from twice a week, and blockage time on Canadian Pacific Railway’s busy mainline will also be reduced as a result of more reliable and improved operations.

The second project will reduce congestion on the Canadian National and Canadian Pacific mainline tracks along the Edmonton corridor (between Saskatoon and Edmonton) by constructing three loop tracks as well as a repair shop at North West Terminal outside Unity, Saskatchewan. This work will increase rail traffic volumes, improve flow and improve the performance of the transportation network in the area by offering efficient access to both Canadian National and Canadian Pacific mainline tracks.

“I am pleased that this important project is going ahead. Transportation and distribution of goods are a vital part of our local, regional and national economies,” stated Ralph Goodale, Minister of Public Safety and Emergency Preparedness, who made the announcement on behalf of the Minister of Transport Marc Garneau.