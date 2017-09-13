Intermodal service connects Boston to Port of Saint John

Saint John, NB – A new business development initiative by DP World the terminal operator at Port Saint John and Pan Am Railways has led to the introduction of a direct intermodal service connecting Saint John and the Boston market. Port Saint John with connections to over 500 international destinations, provides a viable alternative to customers in the New England area as a result of this service development.

“Pan Am Railways is excited to announce our partnership with DP World and the Port of Saint John, to provide direct intermodal service from Saint John, NB to the Boston, MA market via the inland container terminal at Ayer, MA. We will provide value to importers and exporters via an alternate gateway into the large consumer markets around Boston and central New England that reduces congestion on the highways. As the vessel calls at the port increase we will be there to grow our service offerings and train capacity to match those needs.” Michael P. Bostwick, Executive Vice President & Chief Commercial Officer, Pan Am Railways.

“An integral part of DP World’s strategy for Saint John has been to extend its market coverage through competitive intermodal connections in Canada and the US. The new Pan Am Railways service will now provide existing and new customers a viable gateway option in Saint John. We share the enthusiasm of our supply chain partners in another milestone for Port Saint John,” said Curtis Doiron, General Manager, DP World Saint John.

“The Port is a transition point between marine services and inland transportation networks. The natural geographic advantage Port Saint John, being located close the US border, is now enhanced by this new PanAm service into the New England marketplace. Importers and exporters seeking to move goods to and from major centres in the North East now have an option that will get them there faster and move over shorter inland distances. We are pleased to have the partnership of both DP World and PanAm as we collectively seek to increase business via Port Saint John,” said Jim Quinn, President & CEO, Port Saint John.