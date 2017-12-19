Interim CEO named for Windsor-Detroit Bridge Authority

Ottawa, ON — André Juneau has been appointed as interim CEO of Windsor-Detroit Bridge Authority (WDBA), effective December 14, 2017.

The first CEO of WDBA, Michael Cautillo, recently resigned from the corporation after being on personal leave since August. In order to maintain progress on the Gordie Howe International Bridge project, Juneau will be taking on the role of CEO on an interim basis until the position is permanently filled through an open, transparent, and merit-based selection process led by the Government of Canada.

Juneau was initially appointed as an interim member of the board of WDBA in February 2017. In October 2017 he resigned from the board and took on the role of Chief Operating Officer (COO), absorbing the responsibilities of WDBA’s day-to-day operations while Cautillo was on leave.

As an experienced leader in intergovernmental relations, infrastructure policy, government decision making, as well as public sector boards, Juneau has extensive experience in managing complex files. His in-depth knowledge of the Gordie Howe International Bridge project, along with the support of the WDBA Board of Directors, will help ensure it advances expeditiously in the coming months.

WDBA is a not-for-profit Canadian Crown Corporation that manages the procurement process for the design, build, finance, operation and maintenance of the Gordie Howe International Bridge between Windsor, Ontario and Detroit, Michigan. WDBA is also responsible for overseeing and managing the construction and operation of the new crossing.

Work on the new bridge is currently underway on both sides of the border to prepare the site for construction with more than $350 million in ongoing works at the Canadian and U.S. project sites.

The project is currently in the procurement phase to select the private-sector partner. WDBA is expected to announce the preferred private sector partner in 2018, with construction to follow soon afterwards.