By: Frank McGuigan, CEO, Transplace
All shippers strive to keep costs under control while running a smooth, efficient and time-sensitive supply chain in order to successfully fulfill orders and satisfy customers. However, for chemical and hazmat companies, this challenge is compounded by the need to comply with a myriad of domestic and international regulations and exacerbated by unique equipment configuration requirements. Fortunately, advanced Transportation Management Systems (TMS) can help dangerous goods shippers manage their supply chains safely and efficiently.
Key Challenges for Chemical and Hazmat Companies
Chemical manufacturing depends on raw materials that are subject to environmental, political and economic influences. The chemical industry also recognizes that they can be a target for terrorist attacks, which could potentially cause a significant disruption in production and transportation, adding yet another layer of complexity to the shipping equation. Additionally, weather events have the ability to disrupt the supply chain at any time, and unanticipated regional raw material volatility can affect production costs for many companies.
These challenges make it all the more important for those shipping dangerous goods to place added focus on their supply chain and transportation strategies. And as the primary agents responsible for cradle-to-grave ownership of their products, manufacturers and processors need to ensure that regulations are precisely followed—not just within their own operations—but also by the transportation carriers they select to move their product. This critical component can be a time-consuming process and a challenging proposition once the order has left the custody of the producer’s plant, but the right transportation management solution can help.
Why Transportation Management for Dangerous Goods is Essential
Those in the dangerous goods industry need a value-based, efficient and cost-saving solution that helps them control their transportation network and provides them with the tools to do their job more effectively. A TMS can help automate the entire supply chain process, as well as help with mode and route selection, providing added efficiency and cost savings while optimizing operations.
There are four key areas where transportation management is essential for the movement of dangerous goods:
Real-time visibility allows for exception management, up-to-date notifications and proactive communication to all parties and stakeholders involved. It also plays an important role in traceability—for example, if there is a risk of cross-contamination with a shipment, the ability to track any freight that may have come into contact is critically important.
Aligning dangerous goods shipments with the right carrier is critical. A TMS can help automate the ability to find carriers that meet very specific requirements, while securing multiple sources and alternatives for capacity through access to a large, dedicated network of carriers. Additionally, it allows for the continuous, consistent evaluation of carrier performance for ongoing optimization.
By combining historical data with forward-thinking models, shippers can identify risk and mitigate it wherever possible. Once a shipment is en route, predictive tools coupled with the right execution allow for the opportunity to change course when necessary. Multiple modes, lanes, carriers and equipment can be modeled simultaneously, and risk scores can be used to access weather patterns or other disruptions and to predict delays through dynamic ETAs.
The dangerous goods supply chain is complex and challenging, but advanced transportation technology can provide shippers with the visibility and control they need to optimize operations, reduce costs and mitigate risk.
