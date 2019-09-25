Industry Q&A: Bruce Rodgers

Recently, Canadian Shipper interviewed Bruce Rodgers, Executive Director of the Canadian International Freight Forwarders Association (CIFFA).

How have you found the transition since being named executive director in November of 2018?

Bruce Rodgers: As a member of CIFFA’s board of directors for 10 years previous to being named CIFFA executive director, I gained a very good understanding of the association and the transition was made much easier by my predecessor Ruth Snowden. Ruth’s tenure was really spent on building the brand of CIFFA and moving it towards being the trusted voice in the freight forwarding community. I think she did a phenomenal job in that respect, and we are well-positioned and well-respected. When Ruth walked into a room, everyone knew that CIFFA was present.

Right now my focus is totally on membership value and making sure that we are properly communicating the needs of the industry and giving advice to our members in order to assist them in the operation of their business. To that end, we have strategic planning meetings with our board coming up and the focus of that will be defining our 2030 plan.

What’s the latest on CIFFA’s ongoing work with CBSA?

BR: The Customs and Assessment Revenue Management (CARM) initiative aims to improve the method of collecting duties and taxes and automating the entire process, which ties into other initiatives, such as Single Window and CBSA’s accounts receivable ledger (ARL).

We are very pleased with the progress that’s being made overall. We’ve found that the government is listening to industry right now, they’re paying attention to what the industry requires, they’re making the changes accordingly. There has been a lot of involvement and engagement between the parties and it is very much becoming collaborative in approach. I’m not convinced that was the way it was previously.

What are some other pressing issues facing Canadian forwarders?

BR: The area where our industry is really being impacted and where we have to keep our eyes open going forward is e-commerce. Far more of the transactions now are going B2C versus B2B and that’s having a significant impact overall from an ocean and an air perspective. Also, the weight per shipment is declining and it remains to be seen what impact that will have on forwarders. The other aspect of e-commerce is customer expectations and how that drives speed to market.

We’re on a CBSA committee looking at e-commerce and what we’re hearing is that Customs really wants to be able to better track, from a risk perspective, what’s coming into the country and secondarily, from a revenue capture point of view, what’s happening with the duties. For them, it’s a matter of obtaining that information on who the ultimate consumer is and we’re working with our members on how to better position that.

What else do you have your eye on?

BR: Right now there are numerous disruptors, such as trade agreements and tariffs that are affecting business overall. There is also the “Amazon factor,” where Amazon is taking complete control of its supply chain from warehousing to aircraft to ocean lines and then reselling additional space at a significantly discounted price. How disruptive is that going to be to the markets?