IKEA Group commits to zero emissions targets for home delivery in five major cities by 2020

Leiden, Netherlands — IKEA Group takes the next step towards reaching 100% zero emissions home deliveries by announcing an accelerated timeline for transitioning to EV in five major inner cities – Amsterdam, Los Angeles, New York, Paris, and Shanghai — by 2020.

Reaching 100% zero emissions for last mile home delivery will be an important step towards achieving the science-based targets, contributing to the Paris Agreement and becoming climate positive by 2030. It is also a key part of becoming even more accessible for the many people through sustainable services free from air and noise pollution.

“We challenge ourselves and inspire others as we can only achieve the change that’s needed together. For us it’s crucial to grow our business in a sustainable way— that’s why we’re speeding up the transition to EV in five inner city areas. By 2020 all our home deliveries in central Amsterdam, Los Angeles, New York, Paris and Shanghai will be by EV or other zero emission solutions,” says Jesper Brodin, CEO, IKEA Group.

In September 2017, IKEA Group announced In September 2017, IKEA Group announced being one of the first companies to join EV100, a global initiative by The Climate Group bringing together businesses committed as driving forces towards the transition to electrical vehicles by 2030.

IKEA Group targets include:

Zero emission home deliveries, targeting five prioritized inner cities (Amsterdam, Los Angeles, New York, Paris and Shanghai) by 2020.

Aim for 100% of home deliveries by electric vehicles (EV) or other zero-emission solutions by 2025 (aim of 25% by 2020).

Access to charging stations for EVs across all IKEA Group touchpoints across 30 markets, such as stores, offices, and distribution centers by 2020.

Aim to halve relative emissions from co-workers and customers travelling to IKEA Group touchpoints by 2030.

“By switching to EVs for home deliveries at this pace, IKEA is setting a strong example for clean transport in city centers, where zero emissions zones will one day become the norm. They are enabling their customers to play a key part in accelerating the roll out of electric vehicles overall,” says Helen Clarkson CEO, The Climate Group.

“IKEA Group has led the world on science based targets and now we can have our BILLY book cases delivered on zero emission vehicles. Thank you,” says Andrew Steers, President and CEO of the World Resources Institute.