IATA-WCO collaboration to improve air cargo efficiency and security

Geneva, Switzerland — The International Air Transport Association (IATA) and the World Customs Organization (WCO) announced that IATA’s Cargo-XML messaging standard has been fully integrated into WCO’s Cargo Targeting System (WCO CTS), a risk assessment tool available to WCO member countries worldwide.

The integration of Cargo-XML in the WCO CTS enables electronic communication between airlines and customs authorities using the IATA Cargo-XML standards format. This will make communication simpler and more effective, and facilitate more accurate risk assessments by customs authorities using the WCO CTS application to capture advance electronic cargo manifest information.

“Simplifying processes, enhancing efficiency; and maximizing safety and security are in everybody’s interest–shippers, border authorities and airlines. Collaboration is critical. And the integration of Cargo-XML into WCO CTS is the latest example of the positive results that can be achieved. About a third of the value of goods traded across borders are transported by air. We look forward to the further expansion of our vital work with the WCO in support of efficient world trade,” said Alexandre de Juniac, IATA’s Director General and CEO.

“Effective electronic data exchange is integral for Customs authorities to build accurate risk assessments of cargo shipments. Integrating Cargo-XML into the WCO CTS will allow customs authorities using this tool to easily access detailed information about shipments, profile these shipments and identify those presenting a high-risk. Using standardized and quality information is key to enhancing security, expedite customs clearance, optimize customs resources and facilitate global trade,” said Kunio Mikuriya, WCO Secretary General.

IATA’s Cargo-XML eliminates the constraints posed by the traditional Cargo Interchange Message Procedures (Cargo-IMP) standard and is designed to promote broader and seamless data interfaces. Cargo-XML is recognized as the universal language for improving e-commerce and therefore facilitates growth in trade and encourages participation in global commerce through electronic data submission for all air cargo shipments.

For further information on the IATA Cargo-XML standards please visit www.iata.org/cargo-xml