IATA renews call to keep air cargo flowing

Geneva, Switzerland —The International Air Transport Association (IATA) has renewed its calls for a coordinated approach among governments to keep air cargo flowing.

The association, which represents some 290 airlines comprising 82% of global air traffic, said delays in permit approvals, quarantine measures for air cargo crew and not enough support on the ground continue to hamper the movement of cargo flights carrying vital medical supplies and other necessities.

“Airlines are providing as much capacity as they can. Governments need to step up and ensure that vital supply lines remain open and efficient and that there is adequate infrastructure and support available in the air and on the ground,” said Glyn Hughes, IATA’s global head of Air Cargo.

Hughes said that many governments and international regulatory bodies are facilitating the movement of air cargo, but there are still too many examples of delays in getting charter permits issued, a lack of exemptions on COVID-19 testing for air cargo crew, and inadequate ground infrastructure to/from and within airport environments. Air cargo needs to move efficiently throughout the entire supply chain to be effective. He urged governments to:

Cut the paperwork for charter operations

Exempt cargo crew from quarantine rules that apply to the general population

Ensure there is adequate staff and facilities to process cargo efficiently

Mutually recognize agreed global standards (health certificates, licenses, etc.)

Ensure alternate airports are available even if passenger flights are not operating

“To keep cargo flights operating safely, airlines need access to alternate airports along all routes. These alternate airports are where aircraft can land in the event of an emergency during flight. Because of the sharp drop in passenger flights, some airports that serve the critical alternate airport function are closed or not available at all times. A coordinated effort by governments to keep alternate airports operational is needed. If not, the global air cargo network cannot function and vital shipments are at risk,” said Hughes.