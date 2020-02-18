IATA, postal organization sign air cargo agreement

Geneva, Switzerland — A new agreement signed by IATA with the International Post Corporation (IPC) hopes to promote the development and expansion of safe, secure, accessible and high-quality airmail and air cargo services.

The organizations signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to “reinforce” cooperation and promote the development of safe, secure and high-quality airmail and air cargo services.

According to IATA and IPC, there were seven areas of interest on which they would work together: improving security handover and delivery between postal operators and airlines; developing industry standards, services and solutions for physical, as well as data, flows; aligning existing services; finding technology-based solutions for piece-level tracking; addressing volumetric challenges; developing regional initiatives on process optimization; and improving the involvement of ground handlers and other stakeholders on airmail.

“International e-commerce is growing at around 20% a year, leading to rapidly changing market conditions for airlines and posts,” said IATA’s director general, Alexandre de Juniac.

“Ensuring customers get their packages on time, while safety and security in postal air transport is maintained, is the main priority for posts and air transport operators alike. Cooperation across the supply chain is a must and our MoU with IPC is an important step toward strengthening our activity in this area.”

Holger Winklbauer, IPC’s chief executive, said the agreement would “benefit consumers through more reliable and faster delivery of cross-border mail and packets transported by air.”

“For more than 10 years, the cooperation between airlines and postal operators has enhanced processes and increased visibility of airmail transport. With this agreement, we want to further strengthen our ties and identify further opportunities for cooperation and joint developments. Both of our sectors can win from a reinforced cooperation in terms of competitiveness and quality of service.”