IATA launches CEIV Fresh 

Singapore – The International Air Transport Association (IATA) has launched a new industry certification—the Center for Excellence for Perishable Logistics (CEIV Fresh)—to improve the handling and the transport by air of perishable products.

“Perishable goods is a growing market for air cargo. Ensuring that these delicate and short shelf-life products reach the customer unspoiled with minimal waste and loss is essential. Shippers will have assurance that CEIV Fresh certified companies are operating to the highest quality and standards in the transport of perishable products,” said Alexandre de Juniac, IATA’s Director General and CEO.

The specific time and temperature requirements for food and plant products makes the handling and transporting of perishable products challenging. The CEIV Fresh program meets these exacting requirements primarily based on the IATA Perishable Cargo Regulations (PCR) which combines professional regulatory and operational input from industry and government experts.

The Airport Authority Hong Kong (AAHK), Cathay Pacific, Cathay Pacific Services Limited (CPSL) and Hong Kong Air Cargo Terminals Limited (HACTL) were the first organizations to pilot the CEIV Fresh program taking a community approach to certification. This unique community approach helps align the needs and responsibilities of all stakeholders involved in the handling of perishable goods.

“We took a community approach to developing CEIV Fresh recognizing that the successful shipment requires the alignment of many stakeholders. Shippers can have peace of mind knowing that every entity handling their goods is operating to the same standards. Understanding the value of this to the success of its customers, the Airport Authority Hong Kong pioneered the world’s first CEIV Fresh certified airport community,” said Glyn Hughes, IATA Global Head of Cargo.

“We are delighted to be the first airport community worldwide recognised by IATA under the CEIV Fresh programme, which is a big encouragement to and affirmation of the capability of the Hong Kong airport community in handling perishable products. HKIA is the world’s busiest cargo airport since 2010. With the new certification, HKIA is well-placed to capture the increasing growth opportunities in the market for fresh and perishable goods,” said Fred Lam, Chief Executive Officer, Airport Authority Hong Kong.