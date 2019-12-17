Hyperloop releases Great Lakes feasibility study

Playa Vista, CA — At an event held at the Great Lakes Science Center in Cleveland, Ohio, Hyperloop Transportation Technologies (HyperloopTT) along with government partners Northeast Ohio Areawide Coordinating Agency (NOACA) and transportation planning firm Transportation Economics and Management Systems, Inc. (TEMS) released the final draft of the Great Lakes Hyperloop Feasibility Study.

This landmark study puts the HyperloopTT system at the forefront of economic and technical feasibility worldwide. Full-scale testing is underway at the HyperloopTT Safety and Certification center in Toulouse, France. Earlier in 2019, HyperloopTT provided the first safety certification guidelines to the European Commission and the US Department of Transportation.

“The work our teams have done in the region alongside our government partners in a true public-private partnership, are historic in nature and provide further validation that Hyperloop is a viable, if not preferred, option for high-speed transportation solutions in the 21st century,” said Andres de Leon, CEO of HyperloopTT.

“The study validates what we have been saying for a few years now, Hyperloop makes economic sense,” said Dirk Ahlborn, Chairman of HyperloopTT. “We could not have accomplished this effort without the support, guidance, resources, and talent made available to us from the over eighty organizations that have been working alongside us on this project in the Great Lakes region.

“The Great Lakes corridor, through Cleveland, will need to meet the growing transportation demands heading into the coming decades. Hyperloop is proving to be the best choice to expand our infrastructure from an economic standpoint,” said Grace Gallucci, Executive Director of NOACA. “Hyperloop meets the region’s capacity needs and does so faster, cheaper, and more sustainably than other options currently available.”

“TEMS has performed over forty feasibility studies for high-speed rail in the United States, and Hyperloop is the first system to be shown as profitable from a financial standpoint, meaning it does not require government subsidies,” said Alex Metcalf, Ph.D., president, TEMS. “The results of this study show that Hyperloop, due to its inherent efficiencies, is a high-speed transportation system that truly makes economic sense for the Great Lakes corridor and likely for many corridors around the United States.”

NOACA, the Ohio Department of Transportation, and HyperloopTT are now moving into the next phase of the project which is an Environmental Impact Study (EIS) of the system. It is projected that this phase could be completed by 2023.

