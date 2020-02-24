Hyliion delivers first of three hybrid class 8 vehicles to Penske

Atlanta, GA — Hyliion Incorporated announced it will be providing three vehicles to Penske Truck Leasing, all of which will incorporate its 6X4HE Class 8 hybrid system. The first of the program’s three vehicles will be displayed in the booth of partner-company Dana Incorporated at the 2020 Technology & Maintenance Council (TMC) Annual Meeting & Transportation Technology Exhibition.

“We are excited to deploy our technology with Penske, a company that is leading the industry shift toward electrified solutions. Our hybrid electric system on their Class 8 sleeper truck will reduce fuel consumption while also improving the driver experience,” said Thomas Healy, CEO of Hyliion. “Our collaboration with Dana provided the opportunity to leverage its strong product development process and affiliation with leading fleets such as Penske to help foster this cooperative sustainability program for all key stakeholders.”

The remaining vehicles will be delivered throughout the year, allowing Penske to complement its fleet with the combined Hyliion-Dana Class 8 electrified solution. As part of the program, Penske will provide ongoing assessments on current and next-generation products.

“Dana is committed to helping fleets navigate the electrification journey with industry-leading technologies and programs,” said Mark Wallace, president of Dana Commercial Vehicle Drive and Motion Systems. “Together with Hyliion, we have a unique opportunity to implement long-haul solutions today that revolutionize power conveyance and support fleets in meeting their sustainability goals.

“Penske is committed to advancing and testing innovative technologies that are shaping the future of electric mobility in commercial transportation,” said Paul Rosa, senior vice president of procurement and fleet planning at Penske Truck Leasing. “We look forward to deploying these new vehicles into our fleet and evaluating them as a part of the diversified offering of electric vehicles we have for our customers.”