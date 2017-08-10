Hub Group launches shipment tracking tool

Oak Brook, IL — Hub Group announced that it has launched Hub Group Connect, an intuitive tracking tool designed to provide customers with shipment visibility and online tracking from any device, including desktop, laptop, tablet or mobile phone.

“In today’s consumer-driven marketplace, visibility is no longer simply nice to have for shippers, it is a necessity,” said Phillip D. Yeager, Executive Vice President, Account Management and Intermodal Operations. “Hub Group Connect gives our customers greater control over their supply chain and the data required to make informed decisions.”

Hub Group Connect uses Hub Group’s state-of-the-art technology to aggregate data from Hub Group’s 33,000+ satellite-tracked intermodal containers, an EOBR-compliant trucking fleet, and a network of truckload carriers. The result is a platform which gives customers access to their shipments and data 24 hours a day, 7 days a week from any device. Once logged in, users can track shipments for any mode of transportation, submit rate requests, book new shipments and set up automatic load status updates via text or email.

Unlike other tracking tools in the industry, Hub Group Connect also provides access to resources such as white papers, industry news and national weather alerts. “Our customers need convenience, visibility, simplicity and solutions. Hub Group Connect brings all essential information together in one place in an intuitive format. It shows our commitment to innovation which will allow us to consistently exceed our customers’ expectations,” Yeager said.

Future updates to Hub Group Connect are planned to provide even more robust analytics and connect customers to their freight and the industry in new ways. In addition to web-based access, the Hub Group Connect app is currently available for iOS and Android devices. For more information on our technology initiatives, visit http://www.hubgroup.com/technology/