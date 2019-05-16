Hub Group launches new visibility and shipment-level ETA offering

Oak Brook, IL — Hub Group announced enhanced end-to-end visibility — an innovation its said will deliver real-time, dynamic, shipment-level ETAs (estimated time of arrivals).

Hub Group said it leverages its fully GPS-equipped container fleet, railroad data and a combination of artificial intelligence and machine learning technology to provide accuracy. Machine learning allows Hub Group to constantly analyze the transit of freight, considering more than 10 million data points to provide continuous, real-time arrival updates. According to the company, it gives customers, end-to-end visibility into their shipments, arming them with more data, allowing for better and more accurate planning.

“As the supply chain grows increasingly complex, our customers need accuracy and visibility at every step,” said David Yeager, CEO, Hub Group. “We’re combining our nearly 50 years of supply chain solutions experience with emerging technology to raise the stakes on what a sophisticated supply chain should look like, delivering the real-time, trusted ETA data essential for our customers’ success.”

Hub Group’s extensive data capture and use of IoT technology allows for a more in-depth look at dynamic ETAs and estimated time to ground (ETG) through the lens of historical and real-time data. Inputs are continually updated based on transit events, truck speed, traffic and weather conditions, as well as other variables. This real-time information is delivered in the manner that works best for the customer, whether via API, EDI or Hub Group’s customer platform, Hub Connect.

“It is imperative to us that our innovations in technology align directly with what will drive real impact for our customers’ businesses,” said Vava Dimond, chief information officer at Hub Group. “End-to-end visibility provides our customers with a new level of insight and drives greater efficiency by allowing them to plan with the greatest accuracy possible, which will ultimately enable smarter business decisions.”