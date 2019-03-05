Canadian Shipper

In-house training for businesses now available from CITT

Toronto, ON — CITT has announced the availability of its in-house Training Solutions services for businesses. The offering, available across Canada, lets businesses engage CITT to deliver supply chain logistics training and skills development to their people in-office or online. Information about the program can be found at www.citt.ca/training.

“After excellent results with select organizations we’re pleased to be able to offer in-house training to any business interested in building the abilities of their teams” said Pina Melchionna, President & CEO of CITT.

“We’ve found that many employers came to us with similar curriculum they wanted delivered to their people. Now, we’re excited to have a suite of in-house training content ready for those looking for an efficient way to grow the subject matter expertise of many people in their business at once.”

Topics available for CITT’s in-house training include:

  • Warehousing 101
  • Transportation 101
  • Modal Primer/Review
  • LTL Rate Calculation
  • RFPs
  • Customer Service & Logistics Interface
  • Loss Prevention & Cargo Claims Management
  • Incoterms
  • Microsoft Excel

Those interested in training solutions for their organization from CITT are encouraged to contact Jennifer Traer at jtraer@citt.ca or by phone at 416-363-5696 ext. 32 to start a conversation.

 

