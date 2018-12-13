Hong Kong, Alibaba to build smart logistics hub at HKIA

Hong Kong — Jack So Chak-kwong, Chairman of Airport Authority Hong Kong (AA) and Fred Lam, Chief Executive Officer of the AA met Jack Ma, Executive Chairman of Alibaba Group and Angel Zhao,A libaba Group President of Global Business in Hong Kong today, during which both sides expressed their commitment to working closely to jointly build a global smart logistics network to foster more inclusive trade.

The collaboration entails a Smart Logistics Hub (the Hub) in Kwo Lo Wan at the Hong Kong International Airport (HKIA). In June this year, a joint venture led by Cainiao Network, the logistics arm of Alibaba Group, was awarded through an open tender exercise the right to develop and manage the Hub, with a view to developing it into a world-class digital logistics centre in Asia, serving the fast growing global cross border e-commerce trade and strengthening Hong Kong’s international competitiveness.

The Hub occupies a site of about 5.3 hectares, with an estimated gross floor area of 380,000 square metres. Scheduled to commence operation in 2023, the Hub will be future-proofed, with high design specifications for large-scale, cutting-edge robotics and automation as well as temperature-controlled features.

HKIA has been the world’s busiest cargo airport for eight consecutive years. The development of the Hub aligns with the cargo development strategy of HKIA to capture opportunities arising from increased cross-border e-commerce and related businesses, as well as the growth in the logistics business related to temperature-controlled products such as pharmaceuticals.