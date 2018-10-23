Highlight Motor Group recognized as one of Canada’s fastest growing companies

Concord, ON — For the third consecutive year, Highlight Motor Group was ranked as one of Canada’s Growth 500 Fastest Growing Companies (formerly Profit 500). Highlight Motor Group ranked #11 within the transportation sector and placed in the top half of the Growth 500 companies overall.

“The companies on the 2018 Growth 500 are truly remarkable. Demonstrating foresight, innovation and smart management, their stories serve as a primer for how to build a successful entrepreneurial business today,” says Deborah Aarts, Growth 500 program manager. “As we celebrate 30 years of the Canada’s Fastest-Growing Companies program, it’s encouraging to see that entrepreneurship is healthier than ever in this country.”

According to Highlight Motor Group’s Founder, President and CEO, Kirk Kalinitchenko, “Being recognized by this prestigious organization is truly rewarding. I am very thankful for our loyal customers and dedicated team members for making our unrelenting growth and prosperity possible. 2018 has been a great year at Highlight Motor Group and we will carry on this momentum to fuel our continued growth for 2019.”