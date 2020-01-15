Highlight Motor Group receives $55M in equity funding

Toronto, ON — Ontario logistics and transportation company Hightlight Motor Group has received a $55 million capital investment from Crédit Mutuel Equity, the North American private equity arm of Crédit Mutuel Alliance Fédérale, a major banking group in France. Crédit Mutuel Equity will become a minority shareholder of the company.

“Our company is growing rapidly and we welcome a leading minority shareholder. It was important for us to join forces with a reliable investor who shared our long-term vision, and this partnership will allow us to accelerate our expansion in North America,” said Kirk Kalinitchenko, president and CEO of Highlight Motor Group. “In this project, Crédit Mutuel Equity has demonstrated a real understanding of our strategy of serving customers by offering undeniable quality, while sharing the large Highlight Motor family’s passion for our business.”

“Kirk founded HMG at the age of 25, starting out in the transportation industry as a driver/owner-operator of a single truck,” stated David Dickel, Managing Director of Crédit Mutuel Equity in Canada.His dedication, field experience and leadership have enabled HMG to become a dominant player in the North American transportation and logistics market over the past decade, with the strongest growth in Canada according to the Profit 500 ranking,”