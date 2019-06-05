Highlight Motor Group opens third U.S. facility

Concord, ON – Highlight Motor Group officially opened the doors to its fourth facility and now the third in the U.S. on May 28th. It is situated in Chicago (Aurora), Illinois, which is the transportation and communication hub of the nation and also the world’s largest inland port of entry for intermodal traffic. Boasting over 100,000 square feet of warehousing space and 15 loading docks, this is an excellent location for consolidating California, Chicago and New York freight with daily departures to and from Toronto, Montreal and all other Canadian destinations.

President Kirk Kalinitchenko states, “We could not be more proud to announce the opening of our new location. Situating ourselves in Illinois will complement our current offices in Concord, Ontario, Parsippany, New Jersey and Santa Fe Springs, California. This is another step forward in our continued growth strategy to provide our valued customers with complete coverage and best in class service!”

Highlight will be engaging in a partnership with Import Logistics, a long-standing business specializing in warehousing, logistics and supply chain solutions. In addition to sharing the customs bonded warehousing space, Highlight Motor Group will act as the in-house trucking company for Import’s customers.

“Aligning yourself with like-minded people is important when entering into any kind of partnership” explains Kirk, “Not only is Illinois the ideal location for us but Import Logistics is the ideal partner for us. Just like us, they take pride in doing great work and understand the importance of a happy customer.”

Leading the helm at this new terminal will be Paul Fries, who was named as General Manager. Fries brings a wealth of cross-border and domestic freight experience to the table and is tasked with developing and managing Highlight’s new mid-west facility. Kirk adds: “We are excited to have Paul come on board and lead the way. He brings the right attitude, the right experience and we are confident that he and the Highlight team in place are the right people to make this expansion another success for the Highlight Group of Companie.”