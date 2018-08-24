Highlight Motor Group moves to new facility in Los Angeles

Concord, ON — Highlight Motor Group announced their move to a new, better suited facility in Santa Fe Springs, a gateway city of southeast Los Angeles. The move takes place on their one year anniversary of opening a Los Angeles location.

The new location is strategically located near the 605 and 5 freeways. Sante Fe Springs is home to a high density of very large industrial and manufacturing facilities and is well known for aircraft, aerospace and defense contract industries. With a population just under 20 million it is seen as an area of great opportunity to further expand Highlight’s scope of business between California and Canada.

President of Highlight Motor Group, Kirk Kalinitchenko comments, “We put a lot of thought and planning into opening up our own California operation last July. It’s gone very well and this new location is a stepping stone to even larger facilities there. It is well suited for our current requirements with brand new state of the art facility which includes spacious warehouse, six dock level doors and two-storey office space. We continue to offer van and reefer service for both truckload and LTL customers, a logistics offering and warehousing services. I am proud to say that connecting California and Canada with Highlight’s premium transportation and warehousing service continues in style.”