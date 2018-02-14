High growth continues for freight volumes in November: ACI

Montreal, QC — Airports Council International (ACI) World reported global freight volumes rose substantially in November, reaching +7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Standing at +8.2% on a year- to-date basis and with only one month left in 2017, global freight figures are bound to reach record growth this year.

The cargo business continued to benefit from a strong growth in volumes in November thanks to global trade. This was reflected in gains in export orders, with global figures reaching +7.8%. 2017 air freight volumes have experienced a record year, with annualized growth over 8% with respect to the previous year.

Africa, North America and Europe once again topped growth figures for total freight, reaching +14.7%, +8.9% and +8.7% respectively. Asia-Pacific (+7.2%), Latin America-Caribbean (+6.9%) and the Middle East (+2.9%) followed, the latter starting to regain speed after slowing down to +1.3% in October. On a year-to-date basis, all regions were posting high growth, at more than 5%.

International freight was the main driver for most of the increases, reaching +7.8% after slowing down to +4.4% over the three months prior to November. Airports in the Asia-Pacific region lead in volumes handled for export and overall growth.

Double-digit growth in total freight volumes will be achieved for airports as a whole in the region for 2017. At the local level, large markets have been contributing to this success, with India (+17.9%), China (+16.7%), Japan (+12.8%) and Thailand (+11.5%) reaching double-digit growth on a year-to-date basis, and Hong Kong (+9.5%) following close behind for international trade volumes. The United States, the largest domestic freight market in the world, saw significant strides in volumes, increasing by +5.1% on a year-over-year basis. In Europe, growth was boosted by strong numbers in Spain (+15.6%), the United Kingdom (+13.2%) and Turkey (+11.3%). All three of these countries had year-to-date numbers reaching double-digit growth.