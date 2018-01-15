Hercules orders revolutionary Tesla trucks

Toronto, ON – Hercules is pleased to announce their initial order of all-electric Tesla Semis. Hercules plans to evaluate the innovative trucks on short haul cross-border line-haul runs between origin states of New York and New Jersey to destination provinces of Toronto and Montreal. The units will also be tested as local P&D in Toronto and Montreal.

Hercules joined SmartWay in 2010 and has consistently driven up their MPG averages using the latest technologies available. Hercules sees the all-electric Tesla order as another way to invest in innovative products and reduce consumption.

“Since 1985 we’ve been a technology driven LTL carrier which embraces changes as they come to the industry. We were one of the first deploying handhelds for live tracing of pickups and deliveries, we’ve been ELD compliant for many years prior to its requirement, and we see this as another new technology that can help make us a more efficient and responsible carrier.” says Eric Warren Vice President Business Development.

Hercules operates over 1000 pieces of equipment through 26 terminals and is an award winning asset based motor carrier. Specializing in US to Canada LTL shipments, the carrier also services regional US domestic inter and intrastate, as well as a Canadian customs brokerage service. Hercules “no break-bulk” linehaul system removes the opportunity for damage and misrouting associated commonly with the traditional LTL hub and spoke networks.