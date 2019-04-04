Hercules doubles down on electric with Thor trucks

Los Angeles CA – Hercules announced an order of all-electric Thor Semis (Class 8) and also city (Class 7) “Straight” trucks.

Hercules plans to use the Thor equipment primarily in the California market for P&D as well as line-haul between their four terminals in Los Angeles, Fresno, San Francisco and Sacramento.

In 2018 Hercules had ordered the Tesla all-electric Semis, and has now doubled down on their electric buying, with the purchase of these new units from Thor.

Thor is a developer of commercial electric vehicle solutions, leading a global shift to cleaner commercial mobility. Thor builds electric trucks that are cheaper and simpler for fleets to adopt than ever before. Thor has developed a fullyelectric platform for medium- and heavy-duty electric vehicles with a focus on shorter, predictable routes. Thor trucks drive immediate benefits for fleets including 100% compliance, power and torque that exceeds diesel, and lifetime cost savings of over 35%.

Hercules is a CARB (California Air Resource Board) compliant carrier and also joined SmartWay in 2010. Hercules sees the all-electric equipment as another way to invest in innovative products and reduce their footprint.

Hercules operates over 1000 pieces of equipment through 26 terminals and is an award winning asset based motor carrier. Specializing in US to Canada LTL shipments, the carrier also services regional US domestic inter and intrastate, as well as a Canadian customs brokerage service. Hercules “no break-bulk” line-haul system removes the opportunity for damage and misrouting associated commonly with the traditional LTL hub and spoke networks.