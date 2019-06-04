Hapag-Lloyd unveils real-time container monitoring program

Munich, Germany — Real-time GPS location, temperature information, power-off alerts – these are just a few of the features that “Hapag-Lloyd LIVE” will offer. At the Transport Logistic international trade fair in Munich, Hapag-Lloyd introduced its new real-time container monitoring program “Hapag-Lloyd LIVE”. In an initial step, the company is equipping its entire reefer fleet of some 100,000 containers. As the program is designed to fit customers’ needs, Hapag-Lloyd intends to develop commercial products in close cooperation with its customers in order to adapt the solution even further.

The product features of “Hapag-Lloyd LIVE” will be gradually released for use as the entire reefer fleet is being outfitted. Furthermore, some “Hapag-Lloyd LIVE” features may also be made available upon request to dry container customers to add value through enhanced supply chain transparency.

“With our corporate ‘Strategy 2023’, we have set ourselves the goal of becoming number one for quality. Customers expect more reliable supply chains, so the industry needs to change and invest sufficiently. It is imperative that we understand and fulfil our customers’ needs faster than our competitors,” says Juan Carlos Duk, Managing Director Global Commercial Development at Hapag-Lloyd. “Inviting our customers to further shape our real-time monitoring products right from the beginning will give them an opportunity to receive products that are tailor-made for their needs – while giving us a chance to deliver the best-possible service at the same time.”

The smart reefer solution, which leverages the latest loT technology to meet Hapag-Lloyd’s requirements, has been developed by Globe Tracker, a leading supplier of supply-chain visibility solutions. The telecommunications experts T-Mobile Austria as part of Deutsche Telekom Group and Ericsson will also be supporting this project by providing global connectivity and state-of-the art IoT infrastructure for seamless integration into existing Hapag-Lloyd software and services. “We are honoured to have been chosen by Hapag-Lloyd because of our innovative strength and ability to provide a world-class cold chain visibility solution. We are extremely impressed with the rigorous detail, focus, diligence and high quality of their selection process, and could not be more pleased with the result,” said Jákup Lamhauge, CEO of Globe Tracker.