Hapag-Lloyd to collaborate with Portchain on advanced fleet planning

Hamburg, Germany – Hapag-Lloyd AG announced it is implementing Portchain’s advanced fleet planning software as a part of the its push to become number one for quality.

Portchain will work closely with Hapag-Lloyd as they simplify and optimize workflows within voyage control and execution. Portchain’s predictive algorithms will assist Hapag-Lloyd’s Marine Operations teams identify potential issues in schedules earlier, leading to increased planning horizon, schedule reliability improvements, and reductions in bunker fuel cost.

“We are strongly committed to further improve schedule reliability for our customers. To do this we are always looking for better and pioneering tools that enable us to improve our voyage control”, says Jörn Springer, Senior Director, Fleet Support Center at Hapag-Lloyd. “Portchain’s cloud-based solution provides powerful insights into the robustness of schedules and allows us to quickly make changes in real time. We look forward to creating additional value from this partnership for our customers.”

Portchain will combine large amounts of data with their proprietary machine learning algorithms to provide live insights on issues affecting the schedules of Hapag-Lloyd’s vessels. It will allow for a more proactive and collaborative way of working which in consequence will bring benefits for customers, partners and Hapag-Lloyd.

“As one of the leading ocean carriers, Hapag-Lloyd understands the need to be ahead of the curve when it comes to the adoption of digital solutions. At Portchain we are very excited to continue working with Hapag-Lloyd to help them realize their ambitions on schedule reliability and cost efficiency” Thor Thorup, CCO, Portchain. “This partnership will allow us to grow our solution with one of the most important players in the shipping industry and we are excited about the value we can create for Hapag-Lloyd”