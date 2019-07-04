Hapag-Lloyd makes record-breaking reefer order

Hamburg, Germany — Hapag-Lloyd has placed a record order for than 13,000 refrigerated containers or “reefers”. Production of 970 20-foot containers and 12,450 40-foot containers is already scheduled to commence as early as July. Delivery of the refrigerated containers, which have traditionally been white as opposed to Hapag-Lloyd’s orange standard containers, is set for November 2019 – or right in time for reefer season, as that is when harvest season begins in countries in the southern hemisphere. It will primarily be fruits and vegetables — such as blueberries, cherries and avocados from Chile, Peru and elsewhere — but also fish and meat that will be making their way to consumers in these containers. Hapag-Lloyd reefers are also used worldwide to transport goods that are sensitive to high temperatures, such as pharmaceuticals and blood plasma.

“With this new order, we will be expanding our transport capacities for our customers. They will now have at their disposal over 100,000 state-of-the-art refrigerated containers with a total capacity of 210,000 TEU, some of which will be equipped with the latest Controlled Atmosphere technology, which slows the ripening process during transport, thereby extending the shelf life of fruit and vegetables”, explains Niklas Ohling, Senior Director Container Steering at Hapag-Lloyd. The production of the reefer containers will also be the starting signal for the fleet-wide equipping of reefers with the latest IoT monitoring technology. The resulting customer products will be marketed under the name Hapag-Lloyd LIVE. The product features of Hapag-Lloyd LIVE will be gradually made available to customers as the installation of the equipment proceeds and will offer real-time GPS positioning, information on the temperature inside the container, and systems for notifications and alarm management, among other features.

“In recent years, we have continuously invested in the expansion and modernization of the reefer fleet. We have consolidated our leading position in this market segment and can offer our customers outstanding quality in the transport of temperature-sensitive goods on all trades routes,” Ohling adds.