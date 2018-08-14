Hapag-Lloyd introduces new online quotation tool

Hamburg, Germany — As of today, all Hapag-Lloyd customers can benefit from the new digital quotation tool Quick Quotes, which enables shippers around the world to simplify and significantly speed up their quotation process for container shipments.

Quick Quotes generates online quotations for container shipments in seconds and provides clients transparency on the detailed pricing. This enables a faster, easier and more convenient quotation process for container shipments worldwide and around the clock. To get an online quotation for a shipment, all one has to do is log in via the Hapag-Lloyd website, choose the start location and end location as well as a commodity and container type. Customers will receive a binding quotation within seconds, and can then make their bookings right away via the Hapag-Lloyd online business platform.

“Becoming easier to do business with and digitizing our services are very important for us. Quick Quotes enables our customers globally to get a fast quotation at any time, which will contribute to a better and more efficient customer experience,” said Rolf Habben Jansen, CEO of Hapag-Lloyd.

Quick Quotes is seamlessly integrated into Hapag-Lloyd’s growing online business platform. That way customers can quickly and conveniently complete large parts of container shipping processes by themselves. Besides getting a quote and placing an immediate booking for a shipment, additional services are available such as checking for shipping schedules, managing documents or tracking of shipments.

Quick Quotes is available on the Hapag-Lloyd website. As of September, Quick Quotes and Mobile Booking will also be accessible via the Hapag-Lloyd app for iOS and Android.