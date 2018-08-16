Hapag-Lloyd increases reefer fleet by 11,100 containers

Hamburg, Germany — Hapag-Lloyd is investing in its container fleet and has ordered 11,100 state-of-the-art reefer containers. The new containers will be integrated to the company’s existing fleet of 91,000 reefer containers, with delivery gradually starting in August and to be finally completed by December 2018.

Already today, Hapag-Lloyd has a significant footprint in the refrigerated container market and the company has continuously invested in new reefer equipment throughout the past years and also renewed a significant share of its fleet. Since 2015 alone and including the most recent order, the liner shipping company has purchased a total of 30,550 new reefers to ensure that it can offer modern equipment and sufficient seasonal availability to its customers, particularly during peak times such as harvesting seasons of fruits or vegetables.

“We experience very positive feedback from our clients on our ability to deliver consistent quality services in the reefer business. Furthermore, we see increasing demand from clients to transport temperature sensitive goods. To benefit from additional opportunities in this attractive market segment, we have decided to increase our reefer fleet,” said Clemens Holz, Director Reefer Products.

The production of the new reefers has already begun, with the first series of 40’ containers. Two thousand of the new containers are equipped with “Controlled Atmosphere”—a technology used to slow down the ripening process and to extend the shelf life of fruits and vegetables. The state-of-the-art containers will also have cooling units with the highest level of efficiency. Thanks to optimised power control, they will also consume significantly less energy, without any change in performance and temperature precision.

“The new reefer containers undergo intensive tests before they are made available for our customers to transport their valuable freight,” said Frank Nachbar, Director Container Engineering and Maintenance.