Hapag-Lloyd enters bilateral feeder network cooperation with ONE

Hamburg, Germany — Hapag-Lloyd and Ocean Network Express (ONE) have concluded a Bilateral Strategic Feeder Network Cooperation Agreement, which has already started on the first trades.

The collaboration is leveraging the unique strengths and competitive advantages of both companies and aims to provide the market with a superior feeder network. Under this strategic cooperation, both companies will share space on their feeder services. Hapag-Lloyd and Ocean Network Express have also already ushered in a new Intra-Asia service, the Bohai Feeder (BHX) in August, and will further introduce a new Intra-Europe service, the North Sea Poland Express (NPX), in mid-October to further enhance its existing feeder network.

As the first step, the cooperation will cover specific Intra-Europe (BAX, NBS, NPX, REX, SDX, ADX, LEX) and Intra-Asia (BHX, HAS, PID) feeder trade lanes. The collaboration has already started in the Intra-Asia trade in August and will commence in the Intra-Europe trade in October. The collaboration will be further expanded into other key areas in due course.

“This new cooperation strengthens Hapag-Lloyd’s and Ocean Network Express’s footprints in Europe as well as expands both companies’ service portfolios in Asia. With this new cooperation we are able to offer our customers worldwide a far better and consistent feeder network”, says Rolf Habben Jansen, Chief Executive Officer of Hapag-Lloyd.

Hapag-Lloyd and Ocean Network Express also operate together within THE Alliance and cooperate on their Latin America, Africa and Indian Subcontinent trades.