Hapag-Lloyd to collaborate with global terminal partner network 

Oakland, CA — Hapag-Lloyd AG announced plans to implement XVELA’s collaboration services to increase transparency throughout the transportation supply chain and more efficiently employ assets and resources.

Hapag-Lloyd and XVELA, an affiliate of Navis, plan to initiate the global rollout on one of Hapag-Lloyd’s premier Latin American services and will continue to broaden throughout its terminal partners. This ‘Phase One’ rollout will leverage XVELA’s services to further enhance communication and collaboration between Hapag-Lloyd planners and terminal partners. Hapag-Lloyd has been a longtime customer of Navis products and solutions and will implement XVELA.

“Working together with XVELA will create an increased advantage for Hapag-Lloyd and its partners,” said Joern Springer, Senior Director Fleet Support, Hapag-Lloyd AG. “Through increased visibility throughout the transport chain, all involved parties will be able to optimize asset and resource planning – resulting in greater accuracy and a considerable improvement of collaboration levels.”

XVELA will provide benefits to both Hapag-Lloyd and its terminal partner network, allowing both sides to leverage the advantages of real-time data sharing, visibility i.e. into MACS3 stability and/or lashing results, and integration with the TOS.

“Hapag-Lloyd, recognized as an innovative industry leader committed to delivering superior customer services, will collaborate with its terminal network in XVELA to share critical information in real time. The optimization of stowage across each of their services will further improve operational efficiency and consistency,” said Martin Bardi, VP of Global Sales for XVELA and NCVS. “The network effect of onboarding another large global carrier will serve as a catalyst for other carriers and terminals to follow.”