Hamilton-Oshawa port rebrands with new logo

Hamilton and Oshawa, ON — Following its amalgamation in June, the Hamilton-Oshawa Port Authority (or HOPA) has launched a rebrand with a new logo.

“The Port Authority sought a modern brand and visual identity that would resonate in Hamilton and Oshawa, and convey its evolution into a progressive maritime industry leader,” the port stated in a press release.

“The HOPA Ports logo is bold and industrial, referencing the strength of the organization’s growing multi-modal network. The subtle wave in the ‘H’ nods to its approachability and work in and on the water,” the statement continued.

“The look and feel of HOPA Ports extends a brand reputation we’ve been cultivating for years.” said Director of Public Affairs, Larissa Fenn. “It captures our identity as an integrated, effective port manager and transparent community partner.”

Stakeholders from Hamilton and Oshawa witnessed the logo unveiling at a reception in Oshawa last week. The cities have a lot in common; industrial at their core, yet increasingly focused on environmental sustainability, innovation and economic diversification. They share a rare port city status, and the opportunities these marine assets bring along with them.

“The new brand will allow us to market our real estate services to transportation-intensive industries across Canada and around the world confidently,” said HOPA CEO & President, Ian Hamilton. “We want Hamilton and Oshawa to take pride in being port cities, and we are proud to contribute to their success.”