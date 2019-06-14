Hamilton airport to get funding for infrastructure upgrades

Hamilton, ON — Hamilton’s John C. Munro Hamilton International Airport is getting a major investment from the federal government to help move Canadian goods to international markets.

The $18.5 million investment will upgrade the airport’s two main runways, supporting taxiways and lighting systems to increase efficiency at the airport, which is necessary to maintain the efficiency and safety of the airport’s cargo trade. This work will also enable the airport to accommodate larger wide-body aircraft, increasingly being used for domestic and long-haul trade routes to Asia and Europe. The project supports expanding Canadian trade to overseas markets by ensuring that John C. Munro Hamilton International Airport is equipped to accommodate growth in exports and imports passing through the airport.

“The John C. Munro Hamilton International Airport is a key factor in the growth of the Hamilton economy,” said Filomena Tassi Minister of Seniors and MP for Hamilton West-Ancaster-Dundas, on behalf of Marc Garneau, Minister of Transport. “I am thrilled this project is going ahead. The improvements to our airport announced today will create more travel options for Hamiltonians and help businesses get more products to market.”

Added Bob Bratina, MP for Hamilton East-Stoney Creek: “Upgrading [the airport’s] critical infrastructure enhances the investments we’ve been making over the past two decades to ensure that we continue to meet the needs of the Hamilton area as well as the incredible international growth we’re now experiencing.”