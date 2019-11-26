Halifax’s Halterm container terminal rebrands as PSA Halifax

Halifax, NS – PSA International’s Halifax-based operations proudly announce its new name and logo, “PSA Halifax”.

Acquired by PSA International (PSA) in July 2019, PSA Halifax is PSA’s first coastal terminal in Canada and currently the only container terminal in Eastern Canada that can serve mega container vessels. With a depth alongside of up to 16 metres, the terminal is now extending the main berth, which will enable PSA Halifax to handle two mega container vessels. It is concurrently adding a fifth Super Post-Panamax Quay Crane by June 2020.

Kim Holtermand, CEO and Managing Director, PSA Halifax, said, “We are proud of our history dating back to 1969. While developing new capabilities, greater capacity and further strengthening our bench, it is with pride that our team now becomes PSA Halifax.

“Through this rebranding, the Halifax operation, with its longstanding reputation for service quality and a commitment to customer service, clearly positions itself as an important node in the global PSA network. Our new name “PSA Halifax” reflects our Port City focus and vision, as well as our aspiration to be recognised among existing and new customers, as Eastern Canada’s gateway for global trade in 2020 and for decades to come,” added Holtermand.