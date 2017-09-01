Halifax Stanfield begins final phase of 2017 airfield restoration program

Halifax, NS — The final phase of the 2017 portion of a 10-Year Airfield Restoration Program at Halifax Stanfield International Airport is set to begin next week. This is the first year of the program and work focusses on areas showing the greatest deterioration, including the South Apron, Taxiway Alpha and Runway 05/23. The work is necessary to maintain the integrity of this high-traffic area and ensure long term safety and reliability.
Following extensive weather research and analysis, the construction schedule was developed to minimize the risk of the impact on flights from weather conditions such as high winds and/or low visibility. The work is planned during a time when the lowest risk of adverse weather exists. However, unusual weather conditions may occur that have the potential to cause delays and impact flight schedules. The Airport Authority is working with airlines to ensure that appropriate contingency plans are in place.
This year’s airfield restoration is being completed in three phases:
South Apron
The first phase was completed in June when the South Apron was restored with no impact on passengers or cargo operations.
Taxiway Alpha
The second phase is scheduled to be completed tomorrow (Sept. 1/17). It saw a portion of Taxiway Alpha restored.
Runway 05/23
The third phase will see work completed to restore an 800 metre section of the airport’s main runway (05/23). This work is scheduled to begin next week with completion near the end of October.
Due to the location of the work on the main runway, operations on both runways will be impacted:
Updates about the airfield restoration program and any related impact on airport operations will be issued as the project progresses.
