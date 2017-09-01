Halifax Stanfield begins final phase of 2017 airfield restoration program

Halifax, NS — The final phase of the 2017 portion of a 10-Year Airfield Restoration Program at Halifax Stanfield International Airport is set to begin next week. This is the first year of the program and work focusses on areas showing the greatest deterioration, including the South Apron, Taxiway Alpha and Runway 05/23. The work is necessary to maintain the integrity of this high-traffic area and ensure long term safety and reliability.

Following extensive weather research and analysis, the construction schedule was developed to minimize the risk of the impact on flights from weather conditions such as high winds and/or low visibility. The work is planned during a time when the lowest risk of adverse weather exists. However, unusual weather conditions may occur that have the potential to cause delays and impact flight schedules. The Airport Authority is working with airlines to ensure that appropriate contingency plans are in place.

This year’s airfield restoration is being completed in three phases:

South Apron

The first phase was completed in June when the South Apron was restored with no impact on passengers or cargo operations.

Taxiway Alpha

The second phase is scheduled to be completed tomorrow (Sept. 1/17). It saw a portion of Taxiway Alpha restored.

Runway 05/23

The third phase will see work completed to restore an 800 metre section of the airport’s main runway (05/23). This work is scheduled to begin next week with completion near the end of October.

Due to the location of the work on the main runway, operations on both runways will be impacted:

The airport’s secondary runway (14/32) will be temporarily closed for approximately five days (tentatively scheduled for September 5-10) and the operational length of the main runway (05/23) will be shortened for the duration of the project. While runway 05/23 will be shortened during the construction period, it will still allow ample room for all regularly scheduled aircraft to operate.

While other flight navigation aids will be operational, the instrument landing system (ILS) on the main runway will be unavailable. ILS will still be available on the secondary runway, with the exception of when it’s temporarily closed for approximately five days. This means that in unusual weather conditions and while runway 14/32 is closed, delays and schedule changes may occur for certain types of aircraft (those which rely on ILS during poor visibility and high winds combined).

Updates about the airfield restoration program and any related impact on airport operations will be issued as the project progresses.