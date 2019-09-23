Halifax port operations system wins awards

Halifax, NS – The Halifax Port Authority (HPA) has again been recognized across the transportation sector for innovative, web-based cargo solutions.

The Halifax Port Authority won the American Association of Port Authorities (AAPA) Information Technology Award in Port Operations & Management Systems. This is the second year in a row that the HPA has received this honour.

The award is in recognition of the Vessel Forecast Summary (VFS) application that is now live on the Port Operations Centre of the Port of Halifax website. The application shows updated arrival times for vessels calling on Halifax based on real-time ship location and other factors like port congestion along the sailing schedule. Having accurate vessel arrival times listed on the HPA website provides cargo owners with accurate information on when their cargo will arrive. This is information they need, when they need it, allowing them to better manage inventory and supply chains to capture efficiencies and reduce costs. The award will be presented during the AAPA Annual Conference in Norfolk on October 16, 2019.

The Halifax Port Authority is also the recipient of the Intelligent Transportation Systems (ITS) Canada Award in 2019 for the Terminal Traffic Monitoring System (TTMS) project. Terminal traffic monitoring shows wait times and truck service times at the container terminals in Halifax. The information is provided publicly to help shorten wait times and in doing so, reduce congestion and greenhouse gas emissions. The award was presented on Monday, September 23, 2019 at the 2019 ITSC TAC Joint Conference & Exhibition in Halifax.