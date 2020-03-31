Halifax Port Authority names new Harbour Master

Halifax, NS — The Halifax Port Authority announced that Captain Adam Parsons has been named Harbour Master for the Port of Halifax.

Capt. Parsons joined the Halifax Port Authority in January 2017 as Port Marine Manager. He is a Master Mariner and has worked on a variety of vessels, including on an ice-strengthened bulk carrier shipping nickel from Voisey’s Bay, shuttle tankers transporting Grand Banks crude, and seismic survey vessels and dive-support vessels in the Gulf of Mexico. In 2013 he joined the West Aquarius, a semi-submersible rig that drilled wells at the Hibernia oilfield and in the Flemish Pass.

“Ports are busy places, and by the very nature of their business activities, there are potentially hazardous situations that need to be properly managed to mitigate risk,” said Capt. Allan Gray, President of the International Harbour Masters Association, and President and CEO of the Halifax Port Authority. “The Harbour Master has a key role to play in ensuring public safety. This includes the well-being of the hard-working people who make up the port community, customers and port users, mariners, port and waterfront visitors and guests, and members of the larger community living or working nearby. It is important that everyone can go about their business safely.”

“Harbour Masters must be familiar with all relevant safety, environmental and health laws at the international, national and local level. Adam Parsons demonstrates this level of knowledge and commitment every day, and I am confident in his abilities to serve the people of our port city as Harbour Master for the Port of Halifax.”

Parsons holds a Bachelor of Maritime Studies degree with Memorial University and a Diploma of Technology in Nautical Science with the Marine Institute.