Halifax airport to build cargo logistics park

Halifax, NS — A new cargo logistics park will be built at the Halifax Stanfield International Airport after Marc Garneau, Minister of Transport, announced an investment of $23 million — $18 million from the Government of Canada and $5 million from the Government of Nova Scotia.

This project involves developing new cargo facilities at the airport and new buildings for cargo handling. The new Logistics Park will have easy access to the regional highway system, Burnside Business Park in Halifax, and cargo facilities throughout the Atlantic Region. The facility will increase the export of goods from Atlantic Canada by improving efficiency and reducing bottlenecks in the air cargo logistics chain; enhance overall cargo capacity with a continued focus on exporting fresh Nova Scotia seafood to flourishing and growing markets in China and the European Union for the construction of an Air Cargo Logistics Park at the Halifax Stanfield International Airport.

It also supports Canada’s trade diversification strategy which is all about securing better trade deals and providing support to innovative, ambitious and hard-working Canadian entrepreneurs so they can achieve success here and in all corners of the world.

This project is expected to have significant economic and employment benefits by creating an estimated 643 jobs during construction, as well as more than 3,000 jobs in the first year of operation.

“We are extremely pleased to be receiving federal and provincial funding to develop the Halifax Stanfield Air Cargo Logistics Park, which will connect commercial and logistics businesses in Atlantic Canada to air cargo opportunities spanning the globe,” said Joyce Carter, President and CEO, Halifax International Airport Authority. “It will also enhance transportation infrastructure, increase trade, foster export capacity and create jobs, all to the benefit of our province and our region.”