Halifax airport breaks ground on air cargo logistics park

Halifax, NS — Realizing the potential to further enable regional exports and trade, Halifax International Airport Authority (HIAA) is set to construct a new Air Cargo Logistics Park that will benefit the entire region.

Today, Joyce Carter, HIAA President and CEO, was joined by Sean Fraser, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Environment and Climate Change and Member of Parliament for Central Nova; Lena Metlege Diab, Minister of Immigration, on behalf of Premier Stephen McNeil; Mike Savage, Mayor of Halifax Regional Municipality; and Wilbert Marshall, Chief of the Potlotek First Nation, at a groundbreaking ceremony to commemorate the beginning of construction on the Halifax Stanfield Air Cargo Logistics Park.

“HIAA is thrilled to officially break ground on our new Air Cargo Logistics Park, which will further increase cargo capacity at the airport,” said Carter. “This facility will create jobs, enhance trade and expand international capacity to foster exports not only for Nova Scotia, but also for the entire region.”

The Air Cargo Logistics Park has been made possible thanks to investments of $18 million from the federal government, $5 million from the provincial government, and a contribution of $13 million from HIAA.

“Today’s groundbreaking on the new Cargo Logistics Park represents new jobs for our community in the short term. But, the long term impact will add storage capacity for our seafood products that are destined for global markets, which adds value to the local fishery and supports rural communities in Nova Scotia,” said MP Sean Fraser.

Cargo exports out of Halifax Stanfield have seen five consecutive years of record growth. Overall, air cargo exports created a total economic output of $514.1 million for the provincial economy. In 2018, New Brunswick and Prince Edward Island’s economy also benefited from Halifax Stanfield’s cargo services, with $65.7 million worth of goods exported through Halifax, creating a total economic output of $100.1 million for those provinces.

Nova Scotia Premier Stephen McNeil said the new cargo facility will play a key role in helping Nova Scotia businesses bring more of their world-class products, including live lobster, to international markets.

“The new cargo processing and logistics facility – the largest in Atlantic Canada – will be an important addition to our transportation network,” said Premier Stephen McNeil. “I’m pleased to see more opportunities for businesses in Nova Scotia and the region to get their high-quality products to market. Growing our exports will help create jobs at home and strengthen our economy.”

HIAA is thankful for the financial partnership with the federal and provincial governments to construct the cargo facility, as well as support from many other partners and stakeholders such as Halifax Regional Municipality, who worked alongside HIAA to prepare and submit a successful funding application.

The Air Cargo Logistics Park will be built on 25 acres of vacant land at Halifax Stanfield and will include a new cargo apron area, buildings for cargo handling, an aircraft de-icing facility and associated operational areas both airside and groundside.

The facility is expected to open in early 2021.