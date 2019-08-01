GX Transport nets third consecutive carrier award

Toronto, ON — GX Transport has done what not many Canadian carriers have done before them and that’s win back-to-back-to-back Nissan Operational Excellence Awards. GX was selected once again from a pool of hundreds of carriers and presented the award at the Annual Logistics Conference for Canada, USA and Mexico in Nashville, Tennessee.

Nissan North America recognizes their partners who deliver above and beyond and contribute to their Operational Excellence Initiative. During the conference, Nissan executives had high praise for GX, stating “GX Transport has operated outside of their normal parameters to support the aftersales fill rate objective. GX Transport also achieved an on-time delivery performance of 99.1% for our International Logistics Group, while providing excellent communication / notifications of daily route pickup and delivery information. They worked proactively with suppliers to prevent issues and accommodate special requirements. We are very pleased to present GX Transport with the Operational Excellence Award for 2019.”

Managing Partners (and sisters) Michelle and Rachel Arseneau made their way down to Nashville to attend the annual conference and receive their third award in a row. Michelle acknowledges the significance of this achievement and credits these consecutive awards to their entire team. “It’s about having the right people. People who take pride in their work and have an unwavering commitment to quality service. Our drivers, dispatch, dock and customer Service; we all share that same commitment. I’m so proud of our entire team.”