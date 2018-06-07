GX Transport honoured with Nissan logistics award

Mississauga, ON — On May 30, Managing Partner, Michelle Arseneau of GX Transport was presented with the 2018 Nissan North America Logistics Mobility Award located at Nissan North America’s annual Supply Chain Conference in Nashville, Tennessee.

Now a two-time winner (2017 Brand Power Award, 2018 Mobility Award) of Nissan Logistics Awards, Michelle Arseneau said, “It is such an honour to be selected once again from Nissan’s North American carrier base for this award. It is truly a great accomplishment as we were selected from a pool of hundreds of carriers operating within Canada, the U.S. and Mexico.”

When presenting the award to GX at the conference, Nissan states “GX Transport is a premier carrier who takes great pride in their ability to create solutions that increase efficiencies and lower costs in the after-sales supply chain. They operated outside of their normal parameters to support after-sales fill rate when requested, thus supporting after-sales service to Nissan and Infiniti dealers. We are proud to recognize GX Transport for their consistent/dedicated service and invaluable partnership.”