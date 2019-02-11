GTI Transport acquires Precision Specialized

Montreal, QC — GTI Transport Solution Inc., a leading provider of open-deck, specialized and over-dimensional freight services, announced it is acquiring Precision Specialized Division Inc., a division of Precision Truck Lines Inc. Located in Woodbridge, Ontario, PSD is a leader of open-deck and heavy haul transportation in the province.

All employee positions at the division, including management roles, will be maintained. GTI plans to invest in the company’s growing operations by expanding into new markets. This will begin with all operations moving to Brantford, Ontario and a unified name change to Precision Specialized Inc.

“The team at Precision Specialized has demonstrated market leading know-how in quality of service and engineering of complex project driven loads,” says Richard Lafrenière, CEO of GTI. “We firmly believe that blending their expertise with the broad footprint of GTI will enable us to drive growth and become the preferred open-deck/heavy haul transportation company in North America.”

“This acquisition is a continuation of GTI’s strategic plan to expand its current capabilities and geographic reach,” says Frédérick Perrault, Senior Partner of Novacap. “Combined with the launch of GTI USA in 2018 and other acquisitions in the pipeline, we are very enthusiastic about the group’s future.”

Ed Bernard, former VP of Precision Specialized Division Inc. will continue in his current role and more, now serving as President of Precision Specialized Inc. Mr. Bernard adds, “Precision Specialized is proud to be joining forces with GTI to propel our company to the next phase of its growth. A team of seasoned managers will bring valuable expertise and an injection of fresh capital will enable us to better serve our customers across North America. Moving operations 60 miles to Brantford gives us much needed space for our growing equipment assets.”

“This transaction is a win-win for us,” says Ravi Annand, Vice-President & CFO of Precision Truck Lines, “It will allow a great division we have built up over the last decade to continue its growth plan and allow Precision Truck Lines to focus on its core activities of TL and LTL Transborder transportation.”