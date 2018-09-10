Growth in maritime transport: 65 new positions opening at the Port of Montreal

Montreal, QC — In a clear sign of the vitality of maritime transport activities in Montreal, the Maritime Employers Association (MEA) announced the creation of 65 new full-time positions at the Port of Montreal.

These jobs represent an investment of close to $ 8 million annually and will help meet the demands of the strong growth in container traffic from Europe at the Port of Montreal. Over the coming weeks, 50 longshoremen and 15 checkers will join the already 1.200 employees of the MEA. These new positions are in addition to the extension of the terminal gate opening hours, further increasing the fluidity of the supply chain.

“The Port of Montreal is the daily transit point for thousands of tons of goods and raw materials that are essential to the needs of millions of people and to industry supply chains in every sector,” explains Stéphane Morency, President and CEO of the MEA. “Since the signing of the Canada-European Union Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement, the Port of Montreal has become a preferred shipping route for carriers to access the markets in central Canada and the American Midwest,” he adds, noting also that nearly 16,000 direct and indirect jobs depend on port activities.