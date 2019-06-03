Groupe Touchette to build new distribution centre in Manitoba’s inland port

Winnipeg, MB — Groupe Touchette, the largest Canadian-owned tire distributor, has started construction of their new 100,000 square foot facility, which will be located on almost six acres of land in Brookside Industrial Park Phase III in CentrePort Canada.

Groupe Touchette’s new facility will be operational in early 2020. Groupe Touchette currently operates locally out of approx. 57,000 square feet of leased space in Inkster Industrial Park, and will occupy 70,000 square feet in their new building (with the 30,000 remaining square feet currently available for lease).

“Our new location at CentrePort is perfect for us. Trucks can leave the warehouse and be moving at highway speeds in under two minutes. The new building will be state of the art, and allow us to more than double our capacity, as we are building not only out, but up,” said André Touchette, founder, Groupe Touchette. The new facility will have 32 foot high ceilings allowing the company to maximize their cubic square footage, and will meet CentrePort’s sustainable development requirements as well.

“We are proud to be supporting Manitoba companies, like Concord Projects and Nejmark Architect, on the construction of our new facility. It’s important to our company to work with local providers,” added Touchette.

“Groupe Touchette’s growth in Manitoba is impressive and their future location within CentrePort will help them serve their customers in an efficient way,” said Diane Gray, president & CEO, CentrePort. “Groupe Touchette is the latest company to join a rapidly growing number of companies that have chosen Manitoba’s inland port for their operations. We wish them much success.”

“We congratulate Groupe Touchette on breaking ground on their new facility, and we are very pleased to be working with them to lease their excess space in this first class building,” said Stephen Sherlock, vice president at Cushman Wakefield | Stevenson and broker for the Park. “The interest in Brookside Industrial Park Phase 3 was very strong- and as a result, all of the lots are sold out. It’s been very exciting seeing so many new buildings coming out of the ground this spring, and there are many more coming soon. ”

“We welcome this national distribution leader to the R.M of Rosser,” said Reeve Frances Smee. “CentrePort has been a huge driver for economic development in our municipality, and it shows no signs of slowing down anytime soon.”

CentrePort Canada is Manitoba’s 20,000-acre inland port and Foreign Trade Zone. Located in the heart of North America, CentrePort connects to major national and international trade gateways and corridors, and is the only inland port in Canada with direct access to tri-modal transportation – truck, rail and air cargo.

Groupe Touchette operates out of more than 1.8 million square feet in Canada and employs more than 600 people coast to coast. Recognized for 40 years for its expertise and superior service levels to manufacturers, car dealerships and retailers, the company specializes in value-added tire distribution services.