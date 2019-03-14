Groupe Robert receives TCA fleet safety award

Rougemont, QC — The 43rd annual CAW Fleet Safety Awards recognized transportation companies that demonstrate a strong commitment to the safety of all. The three winners from each of the six divisions have the lowest accident rate per million miles travelled. Groupe Robert was awarded this distinction for the eighth consecutive year in its category — 50-99.99 million miles.

“We are very proud to receive a TCA Award for the safety of our fleet,” said Michel Robert, President of Groupe Robert. “This award is the result of our commitment to the safety of our drivers and the public. Safety among Groupe Robert is one of our corporate values and is non-negotiable. We have a duty as a responsible company and also as a leader in the industry. It is always thinking and acting in a safe manner for the protection of all road users. I would like to thank all our employees, starting with our drivers, mechanics, managers, trainers and dispatchers, for all their efforts throughout the year. Moreover, I would like to take this opportunity to congratulate all the winners of the different categories. We still have a lot to accomplish as an industry because safety is everyone’s business.”