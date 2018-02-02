Group training for businesses now available from CITT

Toronto, ON — CITT has announced the full public launch of its Training Solutions services for businesses. The offering, available across Canada, lets businesses engage CITT to deliver supply chain logistics training and skills development to their people in-office or online.

“After excellent results with select organizations we’re very excited to offer our training solutions to all interested supply chain logistics businesses” said Pina Melchionna, CEO of CITT. “The solutions we develop are entirely customized for each business and its goals, which has been a major factor for the enthusiasm we’ve had so far. Every business has specific skills they’d like to improve in their people – as well as times and learning formats that work best for their timetables. Nobody was offering that kind of customizable training in the logistics space, and it’s a service we’re pleased to provide to industry” Melchionna continued.

VersaCold, the country’s largest supply chain services provider for temperature-sensitive products, was one of the early adopters of CITT’s learning solutions. Mr. Douglas Harrison, CCLP, VersaCold’s President & CEO explained why: “CITT has a well-deserved reputation for delivering outstanding learning, so when I learned they were able to provide a learning product tailored to our specific needs, we jumped to make the investment.” Harrison continued “We were very pleased with the outcome of the program, and had the training held across the country. I’d highly recommend it to any organization – carrier or shipper – looking to build their people’s abilities proactively or to address immediate organizational needs.”

Those interested in training solutions for their organization from CITT are encouraged to visit http://www.citt.ca/training to learn more or contact Jennifer Traer at jtraer@citt.ca or by phone at 416-363-5696 ext. 32 to start a conversation.