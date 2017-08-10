Greenergy announces major expansion to rail-to-road facility in Toronto

Greenergy, in collaboration with CN, has just completed a major $6 million expansion of its unique rail-to-road fuel supply facility in Toronto, Ontario.

Saint John, NB — The new construction is a significant investment in Toronto’s fuel infrastructure. North Toronto is one of the fastest growing parts of the Greater Toronto Area. Additional fuel supply capacity in the region gives fuel retailers an easily accessible, reliable and competitively-priced way to meet the increasing demands of area motorists.

“By investing in safe, modern and efficient fuel infrastructure, we can supply competitively-priced fuel products and avoid supply disruptions for our customers,” said Mike Healey, Greenergy Fuels Canada’s Chief Operating Officer. “Our rail-to-road facility provides a safe and efficient alternative to the fuel pipelines under Toronto that are already operating at capacity.”

The expansion also dovetails with the City of Toronto’s Congestion 2014‐2018 Management Plan. Located at CN Rail’s Concord yard, in York Region, the facility removes the need for trucks to travel to other fuel terminals on the other side of the city, reducing travel times and distances for fuel tanker trucks travelling on busy area highways.

Operated by partner CN, the facility uses a fully automated truck loading system that can load vehicles with gasoline and diesel directly from rail tank cars more quickly and safely than using manual processes.

As part of the expansion, additional truck loading facilities have been added to ensure the truck loading process is efficient and wait times are the lowest in the industry. With additional capacity and new biofuel blending capability at Concord, Greenergy will be supplying ethanol (E100), biodiesel blends and dyed diesel (furnace oil) from the facility, as well as gasoline (E10), premium gasoline and diesel with customer-specific additive packages.

With the Toronto facility constructed, Greenergy will continue to expand its supply chain to capitalize on growing markets.