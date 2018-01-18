Great Lakes – Seaway shipping unveils 2018 government wish list

Ottawa, ON – Chamber of Marine Commerce President Bruce Burrows unveiled a 2018 wish list for legislative and policy makers to build on the economic momentum of Great Lakes-St. Lawrence and coastal shipping in Canada and the U.S.
“2017 was a year of significant cargo increases fueled by global economic recovery and new business wins by our members. But the difficult season closing as ships struggled to move through ice after an Arctic-like cold snap reminded us that challenges can arise even in the good years,” said Mr. Burrows. “It underscored the importance of having a competitive, well-resourced and resilient marine transportation system that advances our ambitions to deliver both economic and environmental progress.”
The Chamber of Marine Commerce is hosting its Annual Marine Club Luncheon in Toronto later today, a signature event during a week of industry meetings which attracts a crowd of more than 200 Canadian and U.S. shipping, industrial and agricultural executives along with federal, provincial and local government representatives.
The CMC’s priority list of areas to address in 2018 include:
Burrows concluded: “My overall wish for 2018 is that we roll up our sleeves and work closely with MPs, MPPs and other officials on both sides of the border to develop complementary policies and programs that facilitate growth and recognize the marine industry’s significant environmental and social benefits.”
