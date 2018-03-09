Grain industry leader, Joan Hardy joining CP leadership team

Calgary, AB — Canadian Pacific Railway announced the addition of Joan Hardy as vice president, sales and marketing, grain and fertilizer.

Hardy comes to CP after 12 years at Richardson International, Canada’s largest agri-business and a global leader in agriculture and food processing, where she served as vice-president, Transportation. There she was responsible for rail, marine and truck transportation as well as sales contract management and administration across Richardson’s North American network. Prior to joining Richardson International, Hardy spent 21 years at Canadian National, where she held various roles, including assistant vice president, sales and senior director in CN’s customer service centre.

“In Joan, CP is getting a proven leader with experience across the grain supply chain,” said John Brooks, CP’s SVP and chief marketing officer. “She brings to the table an incredible combination of 20-plus years of railroad experience and more than a decade as a grain and fertilizer shipper and customer of the railways. Her unique blend of experience will only enhance the customer experience for CP shippers while further cementing CP’s role as a leader within the grain supply chain.”

Effective April 1, 2018, Hardy will join a strong team within sales and marketing, led by chief marketing officer, John Brooks, vice president responsible for ECP and merchandise, Coby Bullard, and vice president intermodal and automotive, Jonathan Wahba. Hardy will be located in Winnipeg, the home of key grain shippers, and is well positioned to further CP’s goal of sustainable, profitable growth.

“I look forward to joining the dynamic team at CP,” Hardy said. “I am very excited to leverage my experience and skills to further improve CP’s service in the grain and fertilizer space and to assist CP in delivering for its customers, shareholders and employees.”

Hardy is a graduate in Mechanical Engineering from the University of Manitoba and a member of the Association of Professional Engineers in Manitoba.